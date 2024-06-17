5 Terrorists Killed In Khyber IBO: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 12:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Security Forces on Sunday killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.
During conduct of the operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, the ISPR said.
"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
