Open Menu

5 Terrorists Killed In Khyber IBO: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 12:20 AM

5 terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Security Forces on Sunday killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber District on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army ISPR Sunday From

Recent Stories

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

1 day ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

1 day ago
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

1 day ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

1 day ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

1 day ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

1 day ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan