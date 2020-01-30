5 terrorists killed in operation at North Waziristan, 2 Pak Army soldiers martyred

Two Pak Army soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Two Pak Army soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), two Pak Army Jawans identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced Shahadat in exchange of fire with terrorists in Datta Khel, area of North Waziristan.

Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by Pakistan army was underway in Dattakhel when terrorists opened fire.In retaliatory firing, 5 terrorists were killed.Last month, 2 Pak Army personnel had embraced Shahadat in Indian forces unprovoked firing along the LOC; however in retaliatory firing by Pak Army three Indian army soldiers were also killed.According to DG ISPR, 2 Pak Army Jawans were martyred in Indian forces firing in Dewa Sector.