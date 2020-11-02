5 terrorits arrested, explosives, suicide jackets, arms recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday smashed an important network of terrorists in a joint Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Rajanpur resulting in arrest of five terrorists and recovery of explosives, suicide jackets and arms.

Official sources who did not want to be named said that a car, suicide jackets, hand grenades, explosives and arms were recovered.

According to details, CTD Multan conducted an IBO in Chak Sori, PS Goth Mazari of Tehsil Rojhan in district Rajanpur and arrested five important members of a proscribed organization, AQIS (Al Qaida Indian Subcontinent) Network.

Joint team of CTD and an intelligence agency had been gathering intelligence about the network for last several months.

It received information that most wanted terrorists (POs) had boarded two cars and were set to enter Punjab in order to carry out terrorist activities.

They had also planned to launch terrorist attacks on personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Punjab.

The CTD however, thwarted their plans in a successful intelligence based operation.

One vehicle was taken into custody by the CTD police. Recoveries included mobile phones, explosives, hand grenades, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols & ammunition.

Terrorists arrested included, Ejaz Ali Khan alias Waqas, Saaghir Ahtasham, Jabber Ahtasham, Anwer Khan alias Mufti Abdullah, and Kamran Zahid alias Asad.

A case has been registered with Police Station, CTD Dera Ghazi Khan. Investigation has been launched. Important disclosures are expected in further investigation.