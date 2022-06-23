5 tested COVID positive in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Local health authorities n Hyderabad on Thursday discloses that in the last 24 hours, 5 cases of coronavirus were reported in the district.

According to daily situation report released by the focal person, samples of 369 people were tested during last 24 hours, out of them 5 were reported as positive.

After emergence of 5 new cases, number of total coronavirus cases reached to 9 in Hyderabad, Dr Imdad Chana said.

The number of active cases in the district has risen to nine after the emergence of 5 new COVID-19 positive cases, said Dr Chana.