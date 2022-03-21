UrduPoint.com

5 Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Rwp Cantt

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022

5 tested positive for coronavirus in Rwp Cantt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Five more patients were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, three confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including one in the Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation and Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were stable, and one was on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,547,701 people, including 44,704 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 995 samples were collected, out of which 990 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent.

