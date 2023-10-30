5 thieves held with stolen rice in Pishin

The Levies force on Monday arrested five alleged thieves and recovered rice worth millions of rupees along with a stolen truck from their possession in the Karizat Dheeraj Kalra area of Pishin district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Levies force on Monday arrested five alleged thieves and recovered rice worth millions of rupees along with a stolen truck from their possession in the Karizat Dheeraj Kalra area of Pishin district.

According to Levies sources, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Pishin Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed Baloch, the Levies Force team led by the Assistant Commissioner conducted a raid at a place and apprehended four alleged thieves namely Bashir Ahmed, Najeeb Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Hikmatullah and seized rice worth millions of rupees besides the stolen truck.

The levies source said that these alleged accused had snatched a loaded truck with rice a few days ago and they were also wanted by Khanuzai’s Levies Station.

On the successful operation of the Levies Force, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed Baloch congratulated the Levies personnel for their performance and announced certificates of appreciation for them.

Further investigation was underway.