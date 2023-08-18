5 tones adulterated milk disposed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Bhakkar on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against adulteration Mafia across the district.

PFA team raided at different localities, busted a fake milk maker and supplier, and recovered five tones of adulterated milk from his possession.

PFA had launched an FIR against him in Saddar Police station under food Adulteration act.