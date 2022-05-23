UrduPoint.com

5 Tourists Died And 26 Injured After A Tourist Van Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

5 tourists died and 26 injured after a tourist van plunges into deep gorge in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least five tourists died and 26 others were injured when a coaster plunged into a deep gorge after a collision with a bus at Khaira Gali. Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and Murree during a joint operation recovered the dead bodies and injured.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, 7 injured declared critical at Civil Hospital Murree were referred and shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment. The tourist coaster was heading towards Rawalpindi from Nathiagali when it collided with a bus resulting in the coaster's fall into a deep gorge where five tourists died on the spot and 26 others including children and women sustained injuries.

Abbottabad control room after receiving the accident information dispatched three ambulances of Rescue 1122 along with the medical team to the accident spot. The rescue teams recovered 26 injured including women and children and 5 dead bodies from the gorge.

Rescue Abbottabad team shifted 22 injured including women to Civil Hospital Murree, while 4 persons were provided medical aid on the spot. Rescue Abbottabad also rescued two dead bodies while Rescue Murree rescued 3 dead bodies and shifted them to Murree Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Abbottabad Murree Died Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-marc ..

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-march: Murtaza

3 minutes ago
 Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecut ..

Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecutive day

6 minutes ago
 Cambodia urges people to be vigilant, alert over m ..

Cambodia urges people to be vigilant, alert over monkey-pox

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit U.S. for tr ..

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit U.S. for trade, tourism

6 minutes ago
 Price control magistrates' performance discussed

Price control magistrates' performance discussed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.