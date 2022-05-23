5 tourists died and 26 injured after a tourist van plunges into deep gorge in Galyat

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :At least five tourists died and 26 others were injured when a coaster plunged into a deep gorge after a collision with a bus at Khaira Gali. Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and Murree during a joint operation recovered the dead bodies and injured.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, 7 injured declared critical at Civil Hospital Murree were referred and shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment. The tourist coaster was heading towards Rawalpindi from Nathiagali when it collided with a bus resulting in the coaster's fall into a deep gorge where five tourists died on the spot and 26 others including children and women sustained injuries.

Abbottabad control room after receiving the accident information dispatched three ambulances of Rescue 1122 along with the medical team to the accident spot. The rescue teams recovered 26 injured including women and children and 5 dead bodies from the gorge.

Rescue Abbottabad team shifted 22 injured including women to Civil Hospital Murree, while 4 persons were provided medical aid on the spot. Rescue Abbottabad also rescued two dead bodies while Rescue Murree rescued 3 dead bodies and shifted them to Murree Civil Hospital.