5 Trucks Loaded Of Hoarded Onions Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 07:31 PM

District administration of Peshawar seized five trucks loaded with hoarded onions from Inqilab Road on Tuesday

The onion was hoarded to create an artificial increase in its price.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan was receiving complaints regarding the parking of onion-loaded trucks on Inqilab Road, which prompted him to direct action against hoarders.

On the directives of the DC, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nadia Nawaz Doggar conducted a raid on Inqilab Road Vegetable Market wherein she found the five trucks loaded with onions and parked for the last several days.

The onions were not included in the bidding for the last several days with the purpose to create an artificial shortage of the commodity in the market and trigger an increase in its price.

The team of the district administration took all trucks into custody and also arrested five persons on the spot.

The DC said the seized onions would be auctioned soon and stern legal action would be initiated against the arrested persons.

He directed the officers of the district administration to pay visits to vegetable markets and take stern action against those creating artificial price hikes.

