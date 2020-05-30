5 vehicle-lifters arrested, 6 motorcycles recovered in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police have arrested five alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered six motorcycles and other valuables from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : The police have arrested five alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered six motorcycles and other valuables from them.

A police spokesman said here Saturday that Khurarianwala police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting five members of a vehicle-lifter gang including Zaheer Abbas of Chak No 208-RB, Tasawwar Abbas of Chak No 275-GB, Azam alias Ajmal of Chak No 275-GB, Mustansar of Chak No 274-GB and Qasim alias Booti of Chak No 77-RB.

During initial interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to sell the vehicle parts after stealing vehicles.

The police recovered six stolen motorcycles, eight mobile-phones, three pistols, two rifles and Rs 500,000 in cash from them. The accused reportedly confessed to 13 vehicle-lifting crimes.