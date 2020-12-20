5 vehicles challaned for violating corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain challaned five vehicles for violating corona SOPs.

The RTA Secretary checked public transport on various roads on Sunday and found violation of corona SOPs in five vehicles.

Therefore, he challaned these vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs 43,500 on their drivers.

He said that wearing face mask for all passengers as well as bus crew was imperative, addingthat drivers should ensure implementation of corona SOPs strictly before driving vehicles onroads or be ready to face the music.