5 Vehicles Impounded, 23 Referred For Fitness Certificates

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humanyun Rashid has impounded 5 vehicles on charges of causing smog in addition to referring 23 others for obtaining fitness certificates

The Secretary RTA along with his team checked public transport on different routes on Wednesday.

He inspected 89 vehicles and conducted challan of 27 drivers by imposing a fine of Rs 102,000 over emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

He also impounded 5 vehicles on sheer violation of law and referred 23 other vehicles for obtaining fitness certificates with a clear-cut warning that no vehicle would be allowed to run on roads without fitness certificate.

