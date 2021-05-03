5 vehicles impounded, 25 challaned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain has impounded five vehicles in addition to challaning 25 others on Monday on charge of violating anti corona SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Secretary RTA Zameer Hussain has impounded five vehicles in addition to challaning 25 others on Monday on charge of violating anti corona SOPs.

A spokesman of local administration said that Secretary RTA checked public transport on various routes including Sargodha Road, Sheikhupura Road, Dijkot Road, etc.

and found transporters violating anti corona SOPs.

Therefore, he took serious notice over the violation and impounded 5 vehicles. He also imposed fine of Rs 25,500 on 25 other vehicles in addition to giving warning to their drivers that they would be locked behind bars besides cancelling their driving licenses and route permits if they again violated the SOPs, spokesman added.