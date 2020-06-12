UrduPoint.com
5 Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

5 vehicles impounded for overcharging

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz, impounded five vehicles for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :-On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz, impounded five vehicles for overcharging.

The DRTA secretary inspected various highways and found five vehicles while overcharging.

He issued challans to 15 vehicles for violating Coronavirus SOPsand imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 on them.

