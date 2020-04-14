UrduPoint.com
5 Vehicles Of Online Taxi Service Impounded In Faisalabad

Tue 14th April 2020

5 vehicles of online taxi service impounded in Faisalabad

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zamir Hussain impounded five vehicles of an online taxi service over violation of Section 144, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zamir Hussain impounded five vehicles of an online taxi service over violation of Section 144, here on Tuesday.

Motor vehicular examiner and traffic police also took part in checking of vehicles on roads. The team impounded the vehicles at Sargodha Road traffic sector.

