5 wagons of freight train derails near Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Five wagons of a freight train derailed near Rohri railway station in Sukkur on Wednesday.

The derailment of the freight train wagons caused the suspension of rail traffic as the down track remained blocked.

The freight train was going from Sukkur to Karachi.

According to PR officials, no human loss has been reported in the incident. The railway administration rushed to the derailment site and started work for clearance of up track.