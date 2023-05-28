5 wanted criminals held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, R.A Bazaar police held two criminals namely Ahmed and Anwar in the case of trespass and hurling threats.

The proclaimed offenders were wanted by police since 2021.

Similarly, Taxila police nabbed Muzamil in the case of attempted murder, and was wanted by the Taxila police since last year.

While Waris Khan police netted Masood Butt in the case of breach of trust.

The criminal was wanted by the police since 2021.

Following the operation, Pirwadhai police arrested Adil Shaukat in the case of forgery and cheating who was wanted by police since 2020.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Zunaira Azfar hailed the performance of the police team and said" Strict action will be taken against the wanted criminals without any discrimination and operation against their facilitators will also be accelerated."