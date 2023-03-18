UrduPoint.com

5 Warehouses Of Fireworks Raided, Firecrackers Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023

5 warehouses of fireworks raided, firecrackers recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have conducted raids on 05 warehouses of fireworks and recovered firecrackers in huge quantities besides arrested five dealers during the crackdown, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

City Police carried out operations on warehouses and arrested firecrackers dealers who were identified as Malik Zafar Iqbal alias Bala, Kashif Iqbal, Asif Iqbal and Waleed.

The police of the Ganjmandi area also arrested firecracker dealer Tayyab Elahi while conducting an operation on a warehouse.

Thousands of cotton balls, pomegranates, firecrackers and other items were recovered from their possession.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police teams said that those who endanger the lives of citizens will not escape from the grip of the law. Fireworks manufacturing, sale and purchase are a crime according to law.

The operations will be continued against illegal businesses, he added.

The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani.

