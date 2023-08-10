Open Menu

5 Wasa Officers Suspended Over Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 08:09 PM

5 Wasa officers suspended over negligence

Five officers of Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) have been suspended on the charge of negligence and delinquency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Five officers of Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) have been suspended on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

According to a spokesman, Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz had received complaints against two assistant director and two sewer supervisors and one sub-engineer that they were involved in negligence and delinquency in resolving public complaints received on Customer Relations Centre (CRC) of Wasa.

The MD suspended these officers including Assistant Director Samanabad Subdivision Operations East DC-I, Assistant Director Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Subdivision Operations East, Sub-Engineer Shams Abad Subdivision Operations East, Sewer Supervisor of Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Subdivision O&M and Sewer Supervisor of Shams Abad O&M Operations East.

Further departmental action against them was under progress, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Water Progress Costa Rican Colon

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

26 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

23 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

23 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

30 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

30 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

30 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

30 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

30 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

26 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

13 minutes ago
 Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his ma ..

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan