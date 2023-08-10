5 Wasa officers suspended over negligence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Five officers of Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) have been suspended on the charge of negligence and delinquency.

According to a spokesman, Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz had received complaints against two assistant director and two sewer supervisors and one sub-engineer that they were involved in negligence and delinquency in resolving public complaints received on Customer Relations Centre (CRC) of Wasa.

The MD suspended these officers including Assistant Director Samanabad Subdivision Operations East DC-I, Assistant Director Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Subdivision Operations East, Sub-Engineer Shams Abad Subdivision Operations East, Sewer Supervisor of Sitara Colony Centre Samanabad Subdivision O&M and Sewer Supervisor of Shams Abad O&M Operations East.

Further departmental action against them was under progress, spokesman added.