5 WASA Schemes Worth Rs. 3.25bln Approved
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Housing Department Punjab has approved five development schemes worth over Rs. 3.25 billion for Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).
According to WASA sources here Thursday, the schemes included improvement of sewerage system in eastern and western parts, Nethry, Niamoana and purchase of drainage machinery. Over 500,000 populations will benefit from quality services by completion of the projects.
According to details, funds amounting Rs 1,566 million will be spent on increase in pumping capacity of disposal stations and improvement in sewerage system in the areas of Millat town, Civil Lines, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Gulberg, Usman Town, Madina Town, Shamsabad, Samanabad, MAsood Abad, Nawabanwala, Sakhi Sarwar Abad, eastern and Western parts of the city.
An amount of Rs 600 million will be spent on purchase of machinery for drainage system, Rs 600 million on development of sewerage network in Chak No 235-RB Niamoana, Rs 500 million development of sewerage network.
The work on these schemes will be started soon, the sources added.
