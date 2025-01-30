Open Menu

5 WASA Schemes Worth Rs. 3.25bln Approved

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

5 WASA schemes worth Rs. 3.25bln approved

The Housing Department Punjab has approved five development schemes worth over Rs. 3.25 billion for Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Housing Department Punjab has approved five development schemes worth over Rs. 3.25 billion for Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

According to WASA sources here Thursday, the schemes included improvement of sewerage system in eastern and western parts, Nethry, Niamoana and purchase of drainage machinery. Over 500,000 populations will benefit from quality services by completion of the projects.

According to details, funds amounting Rs 1,566 million will be spent on increase in pumping capacity of disposal stations and improvement in sewerage system in the areas of Millat town, Civil Lines, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Gulberg, Usman Town, Madina Town, Shamsabad, Samanabad, MAsood Abad, Nawabanwala, Sakhi Sarwar Abad, eastern and Western parts of the city.

An amount of Rs 600 million will be spent on purchase of machinery for drainage system, Rs 600 million on development of sewerage network in Chak No 235-RB Niamoana, Rs 500 million development of sewerage network.

The work on these schemes will be started soon, the sources added.

Recent Stories

DUBAI GAMES announces Emarat as Diamond Sponsor fo ..

DUBAI GAMES announces Emarat as Diamond Sponsor for next 3 years

1 minute ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with s ..

Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with stable outlook from Fitch Ratin ..

1 minute ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan announces 27-day training camp ..

1 minute ago
 IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP

IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course un ..

Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line

3 minutes ago
 SC issues written order withdrawing judicial order ..

SC issues written order withdrawing judicial orders

3 minutes ago

CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical la ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Confe ..

Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..

16 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS gra ..

Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony

16 minutes ago
 Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's nort ..

Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transpar ..

Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs

6 minutes ago
 China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient c ..

China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan