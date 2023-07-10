Open Menu

5 Water Filter Plants Handed Over To Turkish Consulate For Earthquake Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 09:44 PM

5 water filter plants handed over to Turkish Consulate for earthquake victims

Coca-Cola Pakistan has handed over five water filtration plants to the Turkish Consulate General for earthquake victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Coca-Cola Pakistan has handed over five water filtration plants to the Turkish Consulate General for earthquake victims.

The plants were handed over by Coca-Cola Pakistan Vice-President and General Manager Fahad Ashraf to Acting Consul General of the Turkiye in Karachi Ali Fuat Erkurt here at a ceremony, a news release on Monday said.

Vice Consul Oguz Kozanli, in his remarks, thanked the donors which also included the Bait us Salam Foundation.

Acting Turkish Consul General Ali Fuad Erkurt said: "Turkiye thanks Coca-Cola Pakistan for its valuable and much-needed donation for earthquake victims. This reflects the brotherly ties that exist between the people of Turkiye and Pakistan."

