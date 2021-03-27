UrduPoint.com
5 Wedding Halls, 19 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:36 PM

The teams of district administration Peshawar on Saturday sealed five wedding halls and 19 shops over violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The teams of district administration Peshawar on Saturday sealed five wedding halls and 19 shops over violation of anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

They also arrested 30 people and fined 109 for not wearing safety masks and avoiding social distances.

The teams inspected Qisakhwani, Hayatabad, Cantt, Ring Road, BRT stations and bus stations along with different bazaars to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

They urged traders community to ensure availability of sanitizer facility at their business premises and avoid crowding to control the spread of deadly virus.

