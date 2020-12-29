5 wedding halls sealed over Corona SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed five wedding halls over violation of Covid-19 preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Aftab Ahmad conducted raids on various wedding halls on Circular Road and during checking found that Roman Shadi Hall, Shahi Bandhan Shadi Hall and Al-Waheed Shadi Hall were serving meal despite ban.

The officer of the district administration while expressing anguish over the violation of SOPs sealed the wedding halls and arrested their managers.

Similarly, AAC Tanzeel-ur-Rehman inspected wedding halls on University Road and on violation of SOPs sealed Town Wedding Hall and arrested its manager while AACs Mohammad Arshad Afridi carried out checking on Ring Road sealed Moon Shadi Hall.

Furthermore, AAC Kashif Jan carried out checking of the implementation of the Coronavirus preventive SOPs in various bus stands on G.T. Road while other administrative officers also conducted such operations in areas of their jurisdiction and fined 119 transporters over not using safety masks.