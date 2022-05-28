UrduPoint.com

5 Women Among 6 Abducted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Six persons including five women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Six persons including five women were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Saturday that one Gulzar and his accomplices seduced daughter of Balqees Bibi and kidnapped her from Chak No 214-RB Dhuddiwala, while Adeel and his accomplices abducted wife of Mudassar from Chak No 570-GB.

Similarly, Luqman and is accomplices kidnapped daughter of Iqbal from People's Colony No 1, whereas Ali Rasheed and his accomplices abducted sister of Naeem Shakir from Chak No.143-RB.

Meanwhile, unknown kidnappers abducted minor girl Tayyabah from Pindi Sheikh Musa while rickshaw driver Rasheed Ahmad was abducted from Samanabad.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

