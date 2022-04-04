UrduPoint.com

5 Women Among 6 Abducted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

5 women among 6 abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Six persons including five women were abducted from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

According to police spokesman, one Dolat Khan and his accomplices seduced a girl Aneela Mukhtar and abducted her from Nawaz Park Raza Abad. Also, another man Ali kidnapped a girl Rukhsana from Johar Colony.

Similarly, Jameel and his accomplices kidnapped a girl Naila alias Billo from Muhammad Ali Town whereas Nadeem and his accomplices abducted a married girl Iqra from Chak No 74-JB.

Usman and his accomplices seduced a girl Sania Parveen and abducted her from Chak No 47-GB.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.

