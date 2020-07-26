5 women commit suicides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Six persons including five women have committed suicide over domestic disputes in and around Faisalabad city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday today that Zunaira (18) daughter of Maqsood of Partab Nagar Jhang Road, Bushra (40) wife of Azam of Chak No.

142-RB, Khadija (25) wife of Farman of Chak No.3-JB, Abida (25) wife of Faisal of Chak no.323-JB, Sana (23) wife of Azam of Gojra and Saeed (60) son of Allah Ditta of Gulfishan Colony swallowed poison pills in separate incidents over domestic disputes.

They all were shifted to hospitals where they expired. The bodies were handed over totheir relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.