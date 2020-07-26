UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 Women Commit Suicides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

5 women commit suicides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Six persons including five women have committed suicide over domestic disputes in and around Faisalabad city during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday today that Zunaira (18) daughter of Maqsood of Partab Nagar Jhang Road, Bushra (40) wife of Azam of Chak No.

142-RB, Khadija (25) wife of Farman of Chak No.3-JB, Abida (25) wife of Faisal of Chak no.323-JB, Sana (23) wife of Azam of Gojra and Saeed (60) son of Allah Ditta of Gulfishan Colony swallowed poison pills in separate incidents over domestic disputes.

They all were shifted to hospitals where they expired. The bodies were handed over totheir relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Suicide Wife Jhang Gojra Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

42 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.