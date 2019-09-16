5-year old abducted boy recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Sihala police station Monday recovered five-year old boy who was kidnapped from `Model Town' area by unknown persons, police spokesman said

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took serious notice on a complaint of the abduction of a boy Maaz Akbar from Sihala police area and directed SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal to ensure arrest of kidnappers and recovery of the boy.

Following his directions, he said SP (Rural Zone) constituted special team and started search of the boy.

Through CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and assistance of neighbors, it came to know that that boy was kidnapped by a taxi driver and two women.

Police team succeeded to trace females Nadia and Sadia involved in abduction of the boy and both were arrested from Christian Colony near F-6 sector. Efforts are underway to nab cab driver.

The abducted boy has been reunited with his father Dost Akbar who has thanked IGP Islamabad and police team for prompt reaction on his complaint and safe recovery of his son.