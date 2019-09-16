UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-year Old Abducted Boy Recovered In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:41 PM

5-year old abducted boy recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Sihala police station Monday recovered five-year old boy who was kidnapped from `Model Town' area by unknown persons, police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Sihala police station Monday recovered five-year old boy who was kidnapped from `Model Town' area by unknown persons, police spokesman said.

He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took serious notice on a complaint of the abduction of a boy Maaz Akbar from Sihala police area and directed SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal to ensure arrest of kidnappers and recovery of the boy.

Following his directions, he said SP (Rural Zone) constituted special team and started search of the boy.

Through CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and assistance of neighbors, it came to know that that boy was kidnapped by a taxi driver and two women.

Police team succeeded to trace females Nadia and Sadia involved in abduction of the boy and both were arrested from Christian Colony near F-6 sector. Efforts are underway to nab cab driver.

The abducted boy has been reunited with his father Dost Akbar who has thanked IGP Islamabad and police team for prompt reaction on his complaint and safe recovery of his son.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Driver Women Christian From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly in control

10 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Syria at Ankar ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects former MD PTV Ata ul Haq Qas ..

2 minutes ago

Annual Degree Show held at Lahore College for Wome ..

2 minutes ago

Gen (Retd) Akram Sahi clears Peshawar Tartan Track ..

2 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - Special Edition Goes on Sal ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.