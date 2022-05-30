UrduPoint.com

5-year-old Boy Kidnapped For Ransom Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 08:29 PM

5-year-old boy kidnapped for ransom recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police in an operation in the area of Sundar police station, rescued a 5-year-old boy who was abducted for ransom from a private society and arrested two suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police in an operation in the area of Sundar police station, rescued a 5-year-old boy who was abducted for ransom from a private society and arrested two suspects.

Two modern rifles have also been recovered from the arrested accused.

DIG Investigation Kamran Adil said this while talking to media persons in his office on Monday. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar, SP Sadar Operation Hassan Javed Bhatti and other CIA officers were also present on the occasion.

The DIG investigation said that a 5-year-old boy Areez, who was abducted, had been rescued safely and accused Sajjad and Akram have been arrested from Sarai Alamgir. Two modern rifles (Kalashnikov, 1000 bullets) were also recovered from the accused.

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused - Mehwish, Shahbaz and Owais -, he said and added that the accused abducted the child on the evening of May 13 from Sundar Police Station Private Society Park for a ransom of Rs. 100 million.

The case was registered in Sunder police station on May 13, 939/22 on the complaint of his father Ahmad Yar. Mehwish, a step grandmother of Areez had hatched plan of kidnapping with help of her accomplice.

Sajjad, Akram and Owais played a key role in fulfilling plan of Mehwish and Shehbaz, the DIG maintained.

DIG Kamran Adil said that the rest of the accused would be arrested soon and would be punished with the help of prosecution.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station CIA Sarai Alamgir May Media From Million

Recent Stories

Sixth Package of Russia Sanctions Won't Be Agreed ..

Sixth Package of Russia Sanctions Won't Be Agreed on Within 48 Hours - Von der L ..

2 minutes ago
 Ehsaas scholarship interviews begin at University ..

Ehsaas scholarship interviews begin at University of Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Bilat ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Bilateral Relations - Ankara

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 received over 85 % fake calls in May

Rescue 1122 received over 85 % fake calls in May

35 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold open court in Mansehra

Federal Ombudsman to hold open court in Mansehra

35 minutes ago
 LUNA Cryptocurrency Trading at $6.48 After $40Bln ..

LUNA Cryptocurrency Trading at $6.48 After $40Bln Meltdown

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.