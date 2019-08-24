5-year Old Child Dies After Falling Into Mainhole In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 12:59 PM
A five-year-old child was killed after falling into a mainhole in Korangi DA employee's society
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) A five-year-old child was killed after falling into a mainhole in Korangi DA employee's society.A 5-year-old child, identified as Bilal died after falling into a mainhole in Korangi DA employee's society.Father of the victim boy said that his son was missing from yesterday evening and upon search, body of Bilal was found from a mainhole.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.