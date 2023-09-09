Open Menu

5-year-old Girl Dies Of Bee Sting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 07:29 PM

5-year-old girl dies of bee sting

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Paeds ER ward where a five-year-old girl was brought in at 5:30 PM after a referral from the Type 'D' Hospital in Havelian lost her life by the swarm of a bee sting

According to the details, the young patient had fallen victim to a swarm of bees, enduring approximately 70 stings, which inevitably led to grave concerns of a severe anaphylactic shock.

Tragically, despite the efforts of the medical team, the young girl's life couldn't be saved, and she passed away at 6:30 PM. The Deputy Director of Medical Services (DDMS) and the Medical Director managed to diffuse the situation in a hurry, they also pledged to address the concerns raised by the aggrieved attendants.

Chairman of the board of Governors, Mushtaq Jadoon while monitoring the situation remained in contact with the Hospital Director Jadoon issued directives to address the grievances of the attendants and initiate an analysis to prevent any recurrence of such tragic incidents.

Those found responsible for any lapses will be held accountable.

In response, a committee, comprising of senior consultants was formed by the Medical Director. This committee was tasked with investigating the incident and is committed to including the aggrieved parties in the inquiry process. A comprehensive report is expected within 48 hours.

The Chairman, members of the Board of Governors, and the hospital management extend their deepest condolences to the family of the young girl. They are also resolute in their commitment to implement foolproof protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

