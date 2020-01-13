UrduPoint.com
5 Years Old Child Dies After Touching Electric Pole

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

5 years old child dies after touching electric pole

One among three children has died on having received electric shock while the remaining two have been injured in the area of Javed Park here

FEEROZWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) One among three children has died on having received electric shock while the remaining two have been injured in the area of Javed Park here.The three children were playing in the street, As soon as they came in contact with an electric pole, they received electric shock.

One among them identified as Ali 5 died on the spot while the remaining two were injured. They were rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 team.Police have started investigation.

