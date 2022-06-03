UrduPoint.com

5-yr Jail In Attempted Rape Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

5-yr jail in attempted rape case

KASUR, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Kasur ,Sajawal Khan, on Friday awarded 5-year imprisonment to an accused involved in attempt to rape case.

According to prosecution, accused Muhammad Shaban s/o Farzand Ali attempted to rape Ms Zoha Muzaffar r/o Dholan Hathar back in 2020.

Khudian police registered case against the accused and presented challan in the court.

After completion of the arguments the learned judge awarded 5-year jail to the culprit along with Rs 50,000 fine as compensation money.

Related Topics

Police Jail Fine Kasur Money 2020 Court

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

2 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

2 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

3 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.