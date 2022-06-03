5-yr jail in attempted rape case

KASUR, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Kasur ,Sajawal Khan, on Friday awarded 5-year imprisonment to an accused involved in attempt to rape case.

According to prosecution, accused Muhammad Shaban s/o Farzand Ali attempted to rape Ms Zoha Muzaffar r/o Dholan Hathar back in 2020.

Khudian police registered case against the accused and presented challan in the court.

After completion of the arguments the learned judge awarded 5-year jail to the culprit along with Rs 50,000 fine as compensation money.