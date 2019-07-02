UrduPoint.com
50 Acres Of Land Acquired For New Pakistan Housing Scheme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:37 PM

50 acres of land acquired for New Pakistan Housing Scheme

In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 50 acres of land was acquired for New Pakistan Housing Scheme on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

FATEHJANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 50 acres of land was acquired for New Pakistan Housing Scheme on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. This was told in a special meeting held at DC Office which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi here Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by officials of all related departments of the district.

The DC told the meeting that the government is taking exemplary steps for the welfare of poor and needy people and the New Pakistan Housing Scheme is part of these efforts. He told that the people of the area will benefit from the Program being implemented very soon.

