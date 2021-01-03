UrduPoint.com
50 Active Cases Of Coronavirus In Kasur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:40 AM

50 active cases of coronavirus in Kasur

KASUR, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:The active cases of coronavirus in the district are 50 while the death toll is 10 since the beginning of second wave of pandemic.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Iqbal Javed said that total cases of coronavirus were 691, of them, 641 were recovered while 40 people were in quarantine in their houses since the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has started.

He appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs and wear face masks and use sanitizers to ward off coronavirus.

