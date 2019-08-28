50 arrested for violating rent act in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The police registered cases against 50 people for violating the rent act in the district.

The police on Wednesday said the police and law enforcement agencies conducted operation in Bhera, Kotmomin, Sillanwali, Jhaal Chakian, Urban Area, Shahnikdar and other areas, and registered cases against 50 people for violating the rent act.

The police registered separate cases against Tasawwar, Omar Hayat, Abdul Hassan, Sajjad, Mazhar Iqbal, Cheragh Din, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Ghani, Baz Gull, Zahid, Shahzad, Muhammad Bakhsh, Ghulam Abbas and others.