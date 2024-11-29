Open Menu

50 Arrested In Crackdown On Junkyards

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

50 arrested in crackdown on junkyards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) More than 50 accused were arrested during the Lahore Police crackdown on junkyards, selling spare-parts of stolen motorcycles.

According to the police records, over 70 per cent of the stolen motorcycles were more than five years old.

The stolen motorcycles, after theft, reached Bilal Ganj, Misri Shah and other junkyards. The junkyards sold spare-parts of the stolen motorcycles, separately.

Most of the accused involved in motorcycle theft turned out to be drug addicts. SSP Taswar Iqbal said that after the arrests at junkyards, the number of motorcycle thefts had decreased.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

2 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

2 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

3 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

5 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

6 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

20 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

20 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan