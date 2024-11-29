50 arrested in crackdown on junkyards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) More than 50 accused were arrested during the Lahore Police crackdown on junkyards, selling spare-parts of stolen motorcycles.

According to the police records, over 70 per cent of the stolen motorcycles were more than five years old.

The stolen motorcycles, after theft, reached Bilal Ganj, Misri Shah and other junkyards. The junkyards sold spare-parts of the stolen motorcycles, separately.

Most of the accused involved in motorcycle theft turned out to be drug addicts. SSP Taswar Iqbal said that after the arrests at junkyards, the number of motorcycle thefts had decreased.