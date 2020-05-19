50 Arrested On Gambling Charge In One Day In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 50 persons on the charges of gambling from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that police arrested --Ashfaq, Shakeel, Jaffar, Amanat, Babbo from Raza Abad from a gambling den. The police also arrested -- Eshaq, Zia, Raza, Ashfaq, from Mansoorabad on the same charges.
Similarly, Fateh Muhammad, Boota, Aslam, were arrested from Chak No.46-GB, Liaqat, Ahmad, Shakeel, Boota, from Mauza Jhamra, Irfan, Shakeel, Mazhar Iqbal, Khalil, Khizar Hayat, Nasrullah, Imran, Farooq, Maqbool, Eshaq, Habibur Rehman, from Chak No.422-GB and Ali, Haidar and Nasrullah were arrested from Tandlianwala.
The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.