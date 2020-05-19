50 arrested on gambling charge in one day in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 50 persons on the charges of gambling from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 50 persons on the charges of gambling from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that police arrested --Ashfaq, Shakeel, Jaffar, Amanat, Babbo from Raza Abad from a gambling den. The police also arrested -- Eshaq, Zia, Raza, Ashfaq, from Mansoorabad on the same charges.

Similarly, Fateh Muhammad, Boota, Aslam, were arrested from Chak No.46-GB, Liaqat, Ahmad, Shakeel, Boota, from Mauza Jhamra, Irfan, Shakeel, Mazhar Iqbal, Khalil, Khizar Hayat, Nasrullah, Imran, Farooq, Maqbool, Eshaq, Habibur Rehman, from Chak No.422-GB and Ali, Haidar and Nasrullah were arrested from Tandlianwala.

The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.