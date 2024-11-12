50 Arrested On Profiteering In Last 12 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The district administration, in a crackdown on price hike and profiteering, got arrested
50 individuals besides imposing fine Rs 3.9 million.
A report covering the period from November 1-12 highlights significant actions taken
by the authorities to curb illegal price increases and ensure compliance with market regulations.
The assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been actively engaged in field operations,
ensuring strict monitoring of market prices and the enforcement of regulations.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized that strong action was being taken against price hike
and that any establishment failing to display official rate lists in prominent locations was being penalized.
The DC stated that efforts to combat profiteering and ensure consumer protection were underway.
