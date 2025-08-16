50 ASI Probationers Pass Out At Police College Sihala
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A passing out parade of the ASI Probationer Class Course of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir was held at Police College Sihala on Saturday.
Inspector General (IG) Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mehmood Butt graced the occasion as the chief guest.
A total of 50 ASI probationers completed their basic training, including 48 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 2 from Kashmir.
The chief guest Inspector General (IG) Gilgit-Baltistan inspected the parade and congratulated the young officers, their families, and the college administration. He praised the role of Police College Sihala and thanked Commandant Ashfaq Ahmed Khan for providing modern training facilities in line with the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IGP Training Muhammad Tariq Chauhan.
Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said Police College Sihala, established in 1959, is the country’s largest police training institution where more than 100,000 officers have been trained.
He said that the training program was designed to meet the practical needs of the force, with focus on discipline, character building, legal studies, policing methods and physical fitness.
The trainees were also given specialized training in VVIP protection, anti-riot management, rescue operations with the support of Rescue 1122, computer skills, mobile forensics, and the Punjab Police communication system (POLCOM).
Physical training included PT, patrolling, and weapons handling, he added.
Deputy Commandant Abdul Rauf Babar, SP Course Commander Shoaib Aqeel, and other officers were present on the occassion.
The IG distributed shields and certificates to officers who showed outstanding performance during the course.
Recent Stories
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10th death anniversary of former Punjab Home Minister Shuja Khanzada observed9 minutes ago
-
90kg substandard meat destroyed9 minutes ago
-
50 ASI probationers pass out at Police College Sihala9 minutes ago
-
64th death anniversary of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq being observed today9 minutes ago
-
DPO RY Khan praises community's bravery in resisting robbers19 minutes ago
-
Eight held over 32 kg of drugs seized29 minutes ago
-
Tears in rains: KP battles monsoon destruction29 minutes ago
-
Attack on Mufti Kifayatullah’s residence in Malakand leaves 2 children dead, cleric hospitalized29 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest three most wanted absconder criminals involved in murder case29 minutes ago
-
DG KDA inspects Naran entry points amid flash flood threat49 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari praises rescuers, calls for national solidarity in KP flood relief49 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards1 hour ago