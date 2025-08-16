Open Menu

50 ASI Probationers Pass Out At Police College Sihala

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A passing out parade of the ASI Probationer Class Course of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir was held at Police College Sihala on Saturday.

Inspector General (IG) Gilgit-Baltistan Afzal Mehmood Butt graced the occasion as the chief guest.

A total of 50 ASI probationers completed their basic training, including 48 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 2 from Kashmir.

The chief guest Inspector General (IG) Gilgit-Baltistan inspected the parade and congratulated the young officers, their families, and the college administration. He praised the role of Police College Sihala and thanked Commandant Ashfaq Ahmed Khan for providing modern training facilities in line with the vision of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Additional IGP Training Muhammad Tariq Chauhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said Police College Sihala, established in 1959, is the country’s largest police training institution where more than 100,000 officers have been trained.

He said that the training program was designed to meet the practical needs of the force, with focus on discipline, character building, legal studies, policing methods and physical fitness.

The trainees were also given specialized training in VVIP protection, anti-riot management, rescue operations with the support of Rescue 1122, computer skills, mobile forensics, and the Punjab Police communication system (POLCOM).

Physical training included PT, patrolling, and weapons handling, he added.

Deputy Commandant Abdul Rauf Babar, SP Course Commander Shoaib Aqeel, and other officers were present on the occassion.

The IG distributed shields and certificates to officers who showed outstanding performance during the course.

