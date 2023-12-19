Open Menu

50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors In Hazara Police Promoted To Sub-Inspectors, Recognized For Outstanding Service

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Police departmental promotion committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region, Muhammad Aijaz Khan, Tuesday convened to assess and promote 50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of Sub-Inspectors

The committee, chaired by DIG Hazara, meticulously reviewed the professional services of the ASIs and, following a thorough evaluation elevated them to the position of Sub-Inspectors. This promotion includes 9 officers from Haripur, 16 from Abbottabad, 12 from Mansehra, 3 from Batagram, 2 from Torghar, and 8 from Kohistan.

On the occasion, DIG Hazara, Muhammad Aijaz Khan, congratulated all the promoted officers and underscored the importance of their role in serving the community.

He emphasized the need for ensuring justice for the oppressed and maintaining law and order impartially. Additionally, DIG Hazara encouraged the newly promoted Sub-Inspectors to diligently fulfil their professional duties, take effective measures against criminal activities, and actively participate in professional courses for continuous improvement.

