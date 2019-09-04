50-bed cardiac hospital to be completed in Gilgit Baltistan

The 50-bed cardiac hospital under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion would be completed within the stipulated time frame

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The 50-bed cardiac hospital under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

An official of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Wednesday said that cardiac hospital was an extremely important project regarding provision of health facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured that all issues regarding the said project would be addressed properly to ensure its completion on time.

Underlining the importance of heath projects in Gilgit Baltistan, he said a comprehensive survey was also being carried out in Gilgit Baltistan regarding provision of educational and health facilities in the area.

He said provision of basic facilities of life was the top priority of the government.

On this occasion, he also expressed his resolve that all development projects of Gilgit Baltistan would be completed on priority.