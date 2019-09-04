UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50-bed Cardiac Hospital To Be Completed In Gilgit Baltistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:36 PM

50-bed cardiac hospital to be completed in Gilgit Baltistan

The 50-bed cardiac hospital under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion would be completed within the stipulated time frame

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The 50-bed cardiac hospital under construction at Gilgit Baltistan with the cost of Rs1.5 billion would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

An official of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Wednesday said that cardiac hospital was an extremely important project regarding provision of health facilities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured that all issues regarding the said project would be addressed properly to ensure its completion on time.

Underlining the importance of heath projects in Gilgit Baltistan, he said a comprehensive survey was also being carried out in Gilgit Baltistan regarding provision of educational and health facilities in the area.

He said provision of basic facilities of life was the top priority of the government.

On this occasion, he also expressed his resolve that all development projects of Gilgit Baltistan would be completed on priority.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Turkey registers nearly 68,000 vehicles in July

1 minute ago

Misbah appointed Pakistan head coach, Waqar bowlin ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistan appoints Misbah head coach, chief selecto ..

17 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan takes notice of reported ..

1 minute ago

Pocock returns to captain Wallabies against Samoa

6 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian moves towards US coast as seven k ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.