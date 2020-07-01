UrduPoint.com
50-bed Infectious Disease Hospital To Start Operation On Friday: Sindh Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:32 PM

50-bed Infectious Disease Hospital to start operation on Friday: Sindh Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) established at the University Road, opposite NED University here, would start operation from next Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) established at the University Road, opposite NED University here, would start operation from next Friday.

He issued these directives to Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and VC Dow University during his visit to the hospital on Wednesday, said a statement issued by a spokesperson to the Sindh CM.

The chief minister was accompanied by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the 50-bedded double story hospital which has 6-bedded ICU and a High Dependency Unit.

He visited each and every ward and personally witnessed operation of the radiology department, ventilators and oxygen system and IT unit.

It is worth mentioning here it was Dow University's Dental hospital, which has been converted into Infectious Disease Hospital by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali by injecting necessary funding and staff.

The chief minister directed the health department to post well-trained healthcare staff in the hospital and make it functional from Friday.

"This hospital will be of great help to treat COVID-19 patients, even if any of them need only oxygen support or ventilators," he said and added that the X-ray unit/radiology department facility would also help to save the lives of serious patients by diagnosing their chest complication. "This is the best facility that offers complete health care to the COVID-19 patients," he said.

The chief minister said that within next 15 to 20 days, a 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients would start functioning at NIPA. "Alhamdulillah, we have managed to establish separate healthcare facilities for the coronavirus patients in Karachi and we are expanding it in every divisional headquarter," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

