UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Brokers Booked For Detaining Assistant Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

50 brokers booked for detaining Assistant Commissioner

Over 50 brokers were booked for allegedly detaining local Assistant Commissioner when he raided grain market of tehsil Shujabad to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs and control foods' hoarding here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Over 50 brokers were booked for allegedly detaining local Assistant Commissioner when he raided grain market of tehsil Shujabad to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs and control foods' hoarding here Wednesday.

Sources from City Police Station said, broker Khawaja Shakeel along with of his 50 fellows had detained AC Mubeen Ahsan after closing down grain market.

He surrounded vehicle of the district officer along with subordinate staff, also scolded them for 'conducting raid in the market'.

ASP Singhar Malik after receiving information thronged to the area, dispersed crowd and provided security to AC and its staff.

All attackers were booked with the City Police Station on report of AC Mubeen Ahsan.

Accused trader Khawaja Shakeel left the scene and police started searching him out.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Shujabad Shakeel Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discuss upcoming sports event ..

38 seconds ago

Djokovic mauled over coronavirus 'horror show'

2 minutes ago

District Admin conducts 653 raids against hoarders ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers, seize liquor

2 minutes ago

SSP directs for expedition of operations against v ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Supports Maduro's Position on Starting Dial ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.