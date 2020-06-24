50 brokers booked for detaining Assistant Commissioner

Over 50 brokers were booked for allegedly detaining local Assistant Commissioner when he raided grain market of tehsil Shujabad to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs and control foods' hoarding here Wednesday

Sources from City Police Station said, broker Khawaja Shakeel along with of his 50 fellows had detained AC Mubeen Ahsan after closing down grain market.

He surrounded vehicle of the district officer along with subordinate staff, also scolded them for 'conducting raid in the market'.

ASP Singhar Malik after receiving information thronged to the area, dispersed crowd and provided security to AC and its staff.

All attackers were booked with the City Police Station on report of AC Mubeen Ahsan.

Accused trader Khawaja Shakeel left the scene and police started searching him out.