50% Candidates Pass NRE Step-2 Exam

Published December 26, 2023

50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has said that more than 50% of candidates passed the National Registration Examination (NRE) step 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has said that more than 50% of candidates passed the National Registration Examination (NRE) step 2.

According to the spokesperson of PMDC, a total of 367 candidates appeared for the test, which was successfully conducted by the council.

He said that these candidates were given the best possible facilities so that they were able to take the exam in a good environment.

The exam was conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences, as per the schedule announced by the council, he added.

The exam was held at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on the 10th of December 2023.

The whole purpose of the NRE was to test the competency, knowledge, and skills of a graduate to ensure they are a ‘safe doctor’ as they would be granted a license to treat patients independently.

The NRE skills and clinical exam represent the basic skills that are mandatory for patient handling and management in the absence of which patients would be at severe risk.

NRE step one exam was a theoretical MCQ-based basic and clinical sciences evaluation exam for foreign medical graduates to qualify.

Candidates who successfully cleared the NRE step one became eligible for NRE step two which is clinical evaluation for the permanent license.

The NRE refers to a standardized test administered by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

The PMDC conducted this examination for medical graduates who have acquired their degrees from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in Pakistan.

President PMDC stated that the National Registration Examination was likely to protect the rights of the patients and to encourage all able and learned students to assume practice in the mainstream field.

He added that PMDC has not compromised on the standards of public safety and is working with a clear vision and dedication to facilitate and improve the healthcare system in Pakistan.

