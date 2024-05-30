Open Menu

50 Cases Registered, Notices Served During Anti-dengue Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

50 cases registered, notices served during anti-dengue campaign

At least 50 cases have been registered and five shops sealed over growth of dengue larvae in their places during the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least 50 cases have been registered and five shops sealed over growth of dengue larvae in their places during the current year.

Over 7,000 notices were also served on shopkeepers, factory owners etc., in addition to confiscation of more than 850 tyres in the district.

These figures were shared in a weekly meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair here on Thursday.

The DC directed to accelerate the anti-dengue measures and inspection of hotspots. He also advised officials to sensitize the people, especially women for keeping the environment neat and clean. He warned the staff that negligent workers would be held accountable according to laws.

