50 commercial vehicles impounded over missing permit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has impounded 50 commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over various violations during a special crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the district administration, the RTA department under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against illegal bus stands and commercial vehicles without permits and route permits.

The RTA teams impounded 50 vehicles while imposed fine on many others for using illegal LPG cylinders and other violations.

The vehicles of Skyways, Kohistan, Dogar Travels, New Khan, Madina, Cheema, Thaheem Brothers, and Shalimar Travels have been impounded during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that illegal bus and wagon stands would not be tolerated at Dera Adda Chowk , Vehari Chowk and any other place of the city adding that strict action would be taken against them.

He said that strict monitoring was being made of commercial vehicles without route permits.

He added that warning has been given to all transport companies to provide the best facilities to passengers and follow the official fee chart otherwise strict action would be taken.