50 connection of WASA defaulters disconnected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnected 50 connections of defaulters during a crack down launched in the city here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Managing Director WASA Naseem Khalid Chandio, the crackdown against defaulters was continued. The recovery and disconnection teams launched operation at different parts of the city on Sunday and disconnected 50 connections of defaulters.

The WASA administration has set recovery target for teams and directed them to ensure 100 percent recovery target. The recovery target has been increased from Rs 40 million to 50 million from the month of February.

On the other hand, the department has also started a special campaign for discount scheme for the consumers using irregular connections of water supply and sewerage. The consumers were being offered single fee instead of triple fee to get their connections regular before start of March.