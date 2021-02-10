UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To Be Provided To ATH On Daily Basis: Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

50 coronavirus vaccine doses to be provided to ATH on daily basis: Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Medical Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb Wednesday said that 50 doses of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided to the healthcare staff on daily basis.

He said this after inauguration of Coronavirus vaccination center at ATH. On first day of vaccination, through online draws Dr. Farooq Shah and other staff members received the vaccine.

While speaking at the occasion, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb said the role of doctors, nurses, technicians and other workers during the outbreak of coronavirus was commendable.

The safety of healthcare workers was top priority, he mentioned.

Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb thanked the Chinese government for provision of coronavirus vaccine.

He said during the first phase of the vaccination, the frontline workers were being vaccinated to prevent them from the disease.

He said that during the coronavirus pandemic, more than 500,000 people were tested positive while 11000 persons lost their lives across the country.

Related Topics

China From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

17 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

30 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

35 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

19 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

19 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.