50 Couples Tie Knot In Mass Marriage Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : Madina Foundation, a non-governmental organization here on Monday organized a mass marriage ceremony at The University of Faisalabad (TUF), in which, 50 couples tied their knot.

Additional Registrar (Academic) TUF Prof Dr Najeeb Haidar and Additional Registrar (Administration) Col (Retd) Abid Mushtaq were chief guests.

Prominent religious figure Qari Niaz Ahmad prayed for newly wedded couples. He also recited Qasida Burda and Qasida Ghausia after Nikah sermony.

More than 2000 guests including parents of the couples attended the ceremony.

A large number of students, staff and teachers of the university also participated in the ceremony and presented gifts to the couples.

