50 couples tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony at the University of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Madina Foundation arranged a mass marriage ceremony at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Friday, in which 50 couples solemnised their Nikah.

Prof Dr Zaheer Javed Piracha, rector TUF, was the chief guest at the ceremony where renowned religious figure Qari Niaz Ahmad prayed fervently for newly-wed couples.

He also recited Qasida Burda and Qasida Ghausia after Nikah sermon.

Qari Niaz also solemnised the Nikah of the couples. More than 2,000 guests including parents of the couples, their relatives, friends and other family members attended the ceremony.